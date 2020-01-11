Editor:

Thanks to Mr. Trump’s poor foreign policy decisions or perhaps his desire to draw attention from his impeachment trial, we are now in danger of going to war. American troops have lost their lives. Where are his great negotiation skills? How much will this cost, in lives lost and money spent?

How many of his family are now or ever have been in the Armed Forces? Mr. Trump’s bullying tactics do not work with foreign powers. They do seem to scare some members of Congress into supporting his poor leadership abilities. Will our allies support us in spite of his disrespectful behavior toward them?

Pray for the United States of America! Pray for the members of the Armed Forces.

Diane Mudano

Rotonda West

