First time writer. I do enjoy reading this paper’s left-wing propaganda. There was no insurrection on Jan. 6th, and yet this paper repeats insurrection over and over. Where is your fact checking?
I must address a recent letter saying Joe Biden has accomplished a lot. Hello! Either you have your head up your rear or buried deep in Florida sand – both dark places. You don’t want to talk about the cost of fuel, our Southern border, traffickers, drugs, criminal illegal crossings, inflation highs, war on law enforcement, the disgusting withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving $85 billion in equipment behind and of course, the loss of soldiers’ lives. By the way, President Trump set up the withdrawal with a good plan, not even close to Biden’s embarrassing no plan. The rest of Biden’s listed accomplishments are too lame to respond to – a waste of ink.
Democrats are bent on destruction of our state and our country. They would rather have a druggie as governor than the great Gov. DeSantis. Trump won and you know it. Biden was installed like you would a toilet. Now think about that – another place to bury your head. No excuses for it not being Biden’s fault for skyrocketing fuel prices. Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline on day one in office. In the 2020 debates he promised to destroy the fossil fuel industry.
The Biden crime family, the “big guy,” Hunter and other family members are enemies of our country. Let’s go Brandon!
