Editor:
There are 16 personality traits that describe a sociopath. Donald Trump possesses every one one of them.
He is a purveyor of hatred and disunity. On January 6, 2021 he used his influence and lies to persuade his rabid followers to do his dirty work in his first attempt to overthrow the Constitution. He has not given up and he will not until he no longer poses an existential threat to our democracy.
The history of post World War I Germany leading up to the election of Adolf Hitler is fair warning to our current situation.
Raymond Miller
Port Charlotte
