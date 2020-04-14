Editor:
When the Titanic sunk after a collision with an iceberg causing the loss of 1,500 0f the 2,235 lives on board, it was later found that the captain trying to make a record breaking transatlantic crossing ignored three days of multiple warnings from nearby ships. Hand written notes from the ship’s radio man were delivered to the ship's master who ignored the warnings making only slight adjustments to the course.
United States is now experiencing a pandemic threatening the nation and our economy. Similarly, our President received warnings from U.S. intelligence in January warning that a virus infection was erupting in China threatening to spread beyond. President Trump facing re-election, aware of the warnings, publicly denied the seriousness of the “flu” threat leading many to believe these warnings were partisan attempts to disrupt his ‘great economy” and threaten his reelection. Ignoring the Center for Disease Controls' doctors, virologists and warnings from every major medical university, he took insignificant actions to alert the American people to the impending threat until the coronavirus news became a flood destroying the President's credibility and threatening medical facilities, fire and police departments, overloading hospital staffs and consuming inventories of supplies.
The President’s coverup, incompetence, vanity and mismanagement has led to a death toll and losses that while currently immeasurable will far exceed the lives lost as a result of the Titanic captain's negligent ignorance. This failure will be a blemish in American history and Trump’s biography no matter how much is done now to recover from this disaster.
Joseph Batal
Punta Gorda
