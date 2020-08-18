Editor:
The Republican party has cast itself as a self-righteous force for morality, embraced the pro-life movement and claimed to align with ‘Christian values.’ But their only political tools like the ‘law and order’ mantle. As we grapple with mass deaths from a disease that a Republican president willfully failed to contain, conservative politicians appear willing to simply accept it.
Gov. Ron DeSantis' silence is deafening compared to the angry denunciations many Republican lawmakers hurled at President Obama over his response to the Ebola epidemic — a crisis that resulted in a nationwide total of 11 infections and two deaths.
As Trump said of the thousands of American dying each day, “They are dying, that’s true. And it is what it is.” Rather than create an aggressive plan to tackle the spread Trump instead said “I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead."
While the president might choose death for us, I will not be bound by his suicidal ideology. I will vote for Biden in November.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
