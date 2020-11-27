Editor:
Congratulations! You woke up, came out of the basement and kicked Trump's a... A wonderful accomplishment.
I have been a Republican all my life and for the first time voted Democrat. My Dad, a first generation American, must be turning over in his grave thinking his son voted against the Republicans.
Over the past four years I have developed a hate/love relationship with Trump and the Republican party.
I developed a strong dislike for Mr. Trump as he began to show his true colors: angry, self-centered, mean devastated his staff, medical advisors, military, press, confrontational, grossly and constantly lied about his status and accomplishments, showed his nasty ego and concern for self above country.
Based on my experience, I feel if Trump was an ordinary citizen, he would be an excellent candidate for the Baker Act.
Mr. Trump, you must accept total responsibility for your loss. You have been fired, so pack up your bags and depart the White House like a real man who cares about his country.
Charles A. Brox Jr.
Port Charlotte
