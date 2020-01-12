Editor:
So, who's responsible for the current tensions with Iran?
Primary blame rests at the bone-spurred feet of Donald J. Trump.
When he took office, the Iran nuclear agreement developed between allied partners: U.S., UK, Russia, France, Germany, plus the EU) and Iran was in place. Under its terms Iran agreed to delay nuclear arms development in return for relaxation of sanctions.
Trump promptly denounced the agreement as a bad one. (Of course, to him any deal he didn't negotiate is a bad one.) A year later, he withdrew the U.S., and re-imposed severe sanctions, proving to other nations we don't keep our word.
His stated reason: Iran's Middle East misbehavior. Never mind this subject was never mentioned in the pact.
Never mind that all the other signatories regarded the pact as wise. Trump knew better.
While Iran's motivation was immediate sanction relief, allied reasoning (if unstated) was obvious: decades of co-existence would likely find Iran more moderate and better disposed toward the West, and therefore less interested in acquiring nuclear weapons.
But then, would anyone expect Donald Trump to grasp this mildly sophisticated reasoning?
Predictably, Iran was incensed by Trump's action, and resumed nuclear development. Now we stare at an Iran re-engaged in what nations labored to halt.
And at a wider Middle East conflict.
Robert D. Graham
Punta Gorda
