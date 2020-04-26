Editor:
The facts are right in front of us. We need to get back to work. Just look at Walmart — many shoppers buying everything not just food, same for Home Depot, Lowes, Publix, and other food stores. We appear to not have any issue keeping our distance? So why not apply this in workplace? We would all take our precautions as we do now shopping.
Our president is worried about our economy for good reasons. What will happen if we run out of food? You think things are bad now, but no food and everyone would start to fare for themselves and most likely internal wars will erupt. Farmers must be back to work.
The stimulus package will do no good if no food is for sale. The stimulus package should have been only for small businesses and unemployed, who were laid off, not for us who are retired and on Social Security with other retirement money and not for the welfare already getting all the entitlement. Why increase the food stamps 15% for the ones already getting this? Why do we keep adding pork to this bill? Keep it for the unemployed period. Why send money to the employed?
I am retired and do not expect the gov to send me more money than my retirement, nor should anyone else who is working or already receiving benefits. Save this for unemployed or businesses that have stopped due to COVID-19
Cliff Beverly
North Port
