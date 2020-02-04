Editor:
Trump's supporters point to his accomplishments as the reason to vote for him. The economy is booming because the wealthy corporations/managers got a tax break. The reality is the same policies/procedures that led to the 2008 recession are now utilized and middle class wages have not risen proportionately.
Immigration slowed dramatically under Obama's deportation regulations, not the inhumane treatment and antiquated wall building that is being done using D.O.D. funds earmarked for military base improvements. Federal judge appointments were postponed by Mitch McConnell for years leading to many openings. Many of these have been filled by unqualified lawyers, sometimes with no trial experience, but supporters of Trump. The environment is being ravaged for the almighty dollar and even healthy school lunches are affected by Trump's efforts to eliminate Obama's policies.
What about Trump's demeanor and statements? His impulsive comments have led to the demeaning of the press, intelligence agencies, scientists, and any Republican perceived subversive. Fewer than 40% of allies' residents trust Trump to "do the right thing" in an international crisis. He has made over 16,000 lies/false claims leading to distrust yet 91% of Trump's supporters believe his statements. He distorts facts, accuses others of doing the same, makes threats, and then repeats the false statements in an effort to control reality. He bullies anyone he perceives as different or disloyal leading to the rise of hate groups and crimes.
Be responsible. Fact check statements on independent sites. Trump's volatility and deceitfulness matter. Ask yourself "At what cost are Trump's changes being made?"
Diane Hale
Port Charlotte
