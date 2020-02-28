Editor:
Wake up America! Where are you going when America fails?
The last time we had a majority of honest patriots, putting America first, was the Eighteenth Century. Since then, politics has become a dog eat dog business of get along to belong.
This is not addressed to you 63,000,000, but to the rest, who either bought the vitriol and hate espoused by the political establishment and voted for the other, or who just did not bother to vote.
On June 16, 2015 a man, who put his business career on hold, to make bold promises, told America the truth: we must take on the corruption being perpetrated upon our nation by other countries through actions or lack of actions by our own political establishment. He made promises to correct those failings and contrary to past politicians; he has been delivering on them. Doing so, in spite of the lies and leaks to oppose them by the political establishment in both parties and the press, who gleefully spread the lies.
The establishment (swampers) politicians scream policy differences with him, but they are all due to personality differences, because their own past (publicly available) views align with him on many of them. It is because he is a threat to their political career and their corrupt staff, benefactors, et.al. who get enriched, not by supporting you, the American citizen, but by supporting their special interests.
Ignore emotions, espoused by CNN and the fake news; vote based on the fFacts.
Please save America!
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
