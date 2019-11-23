Editor:
I am an Independent voter I love my country. I vote for those who feel the same regardless of party.
I judge individuals by their ability to tell the truth. Our President has failed miserably. He lies daily and then lies to cover up his first lie. He is not capable of telling the truth.
Look at the facts do not believe his lies and do not lie to yourself. Trump refuses to release his college records. Why? Is it because he used them to dodge the draft our times. Is this a patriotic American?
Refuses to release his tax records. Why? Is it because he is guilty of tax fraud and hush money payoffs?
Refuses to release the full transcript of the Mueller investigation. Why? Is it because he is guilty of obstruction of justice?
Refuses to release the full record of the phone conversation with Ukraine. Why? Is it because he is guilty of Quid Pro Quo and bribery?
He claims to be innocent yet he refuses to release the documents that could prove his innocence. Who would not release these documents? Only someone who is guilty. Stop being used and lied to by this individual. It is time to do the right thing, remove this person from office, while we have the opportunity to save our great country.
Mr’s Flynn, Manafort, Stone, and Cohen, all close associates of Trump’s, all found guilty by jury. In jail or on the way. See a pattern? Wake up before it is too late.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
