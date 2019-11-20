Editor:
On July 25, Trump released part of a phone call transcript, requesting "dirt" on political rival Joe Biden. This conduct is an abuse of power and should not be excused.
Donald and his grifter family have no standing to accuse Democrats or anyone of corruption. He has withheld his tax returns, blocked witnesses, ignored subpoenas and ridicules all who oppose him.
One Republican's comment to me was "Oh well, just politics." Not so.
Recently, George Conway said "The pathological narcissist Trump has got to go." Others report that his actions are in violation of the Constitution, erratic and not those of a functioning adult.
Since elected (with Putin's help), health care premiums have increased. Drug companies are making billions off middle class families. Banks are getting extra profits since the last tax cut benefiting the wealthy.
Legislation has passed the House, but Moscow Mitch does not bring them up for a vote. The press is not the enemy of the people. Donald Trump is. Journalism from the Times, Post, Miami Herald and others keep Americans informed and the powerful accountable.
The hateful rhetoric from the White House has divided our country. Prior to the last election, there was no "fake news." Now we have a divided nation, increased violence and a disregard for those in need.
Trump's policies cause strife in areas of health, race and just plain morality. Read the Mueller report in full. You may agree. And to the whistleblower, thank you for your courage.
Martha Feeney
Cape Haze
