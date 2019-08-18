Editor:
The conjecture about whether President Trump is, or is not, a racist misses the point.
Actions speak louder than words, so let’s look at some of the president’s actions:
This past May, at a campaign-style rally in the Florida panhandle, the president joked with a supporter in the audience about shooting immigrants at our Southern border, something which tragically came to pass in El Paso a few days ago.
In 2015, Trump brought attention to himself and his presidential aspirations by wrongfully accusing President Obama of not being a U.S. citizen.
When U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was born and raised in Indiana, was appointed to review a case about the now-defunct Trump University, the president called for Curiel to withdraw from the case since Trump alleged Curiel would be biased because of his Hispanic heritage.
On the day he announced his candidacy for president, Trump accused immigrants of being rapists and bringing crime and drugs into the U.S. Few experts concur with that observation.
In July, the president told four congresswomen of color to “go back where they came from,” a common racist insult. All four representatives are U.S. citizens, and three of the four were born in the U.S.
If we agree that actions speak louder than words, President Trump seems to be shouting out that people of color are a problem simply by virtue of the way they look rather than the content of their character.
You can decide what label you might apply to people who judge others in that fashion.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well said, William. I could not have said it better myself. And thank you so much for sharing the real truth about Trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.