My message is for all of your readers who are backers of President Donald Trump. You are entitled to all of your opinions and feelings about him as a president and as a person. I do not share those feelings and I admit I don't understand them but I acknowledge your right to them.
Right now as impeachment proceedings progress, Republicans, and I am assuming that means you, seem to be saying, sure, President Trump withheld funds that Ukraine needed to defend against Russian aggression, and sure he tied the release of those funds into investigating his rival, Joe Biden, but so what? It isn't impeachable.
My question to all of you is, if this isn't impeachable, what is? Our forefathers who framed the constitution were extremely worried about foreign influence in our country and our elections. If you think it is okay because you like Donald Trump, I say, you have every right to like him. But please think about this: he is establishing precedent. Once a president has seized this kind of power, that power is there for the next president. Unless this one has found the key to immortality, there will be a next president and you might not like the way he/she will use it. Please give this a lot of thought.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
