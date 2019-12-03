Editor:

I could show a beagle a card trick, and I'd have more success than I would in trying to reason with a Trump supporter. Recent letters you've printed underscore my claim.

The same people who lost their minds when President Obama saluted with a coffee cup in his hand see absolutely no wrong committed by Donnochio, the creature now inhabiting the Oval Office. These same enablers claim to love the Constitution, but seem oblivious to the Donchurian candidate shredding the Emoluments Clause, as well as the entire Separation-of-Powers construct.

Dolt .45 whines like a toddler and they whine with him. They claim, ad nauseum, that Trumplethinskin's critics want him impeached because they can't accept the results of the 2016 election. Wrong. Many people didn't like the results of the 2000 election (and there was much to dislike about the way it was done), but no one moved to impeach George W. Bush. General Bonespur is facing impeachment because his actions are so crooked, so odious, so antithetical to the founders' vision of what a president should be, that ethical considerations leave Congress no other choice. Meanwhile...c'mere, boy! Pick a card, any card.

John R. Butler

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments