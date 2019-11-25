Editor:
Birds of a feather flock together. Today, Roger Stone, longtime pal and advisor to Donald Trump, was convicted on seven counts. Paul Manafort, Republican consultant and former chief of the Trump campaign is currently serving time, Rick Gates, Manafort's business partner pleaded guilty in his case and is currently cooperating with prosecutors, Michael Cohen, lawyer, confidante and "fixer" for Trump is in prison, George Papadopolous, Trump campaign advisor, is imprisoned. A number of others associated with Trump are being prosecuted. How is it that so many individuals associated with Donald Trump have been convicted or are on their way? How many people that you know have been convicted of crimes?
Isn't it strange that Donald Trump has so many acquaintances and friends who are criminals that served to further his agenda? For those who know something about Donald's reputation as a builder who "stiffed" his sub-contractors, perhaps it is not so unusual that many of his associates are also of questionable morality. Mr. Trump has been or is a defendant in over 1,400 lawsuits. His "charity" was fined millions and closed down for personal use of funds. Trump University was shuttered for defrauding its students. How unusual for a person who claims to be of "sterling" character! Birds of a feather flock together.
Al Lubiner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.