I am incensed by the decision of the person, whom the electorate made president, to pull out the rug from allies who helped us defeat ISIS. Does this person have no conscience? Is he that removed from human decency?
The Kurds have none or next to none of the luxuries we take for granted in this country and they fought and risked their lives, as well as our soldiers, to end the wrath of evil men. And now the United States says "oh well" our job is done, you're on your own.
The POTUS has ruined our country's reputation detrimentally! I don't understand why more of we Americans aren't saying, enough is enough POTUS. He needs to be impeached for this terrible deed he chose. He only thinks of himself, period. If I were a soldier fighting side by side with the Kurds, I would not have left. I would rather die than turn my back on the very souls that I fought side by side with for the common good.
I feel until he is out of power, our nation is doomed.
Marisa Lazzara
Englewood
