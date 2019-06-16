Editor:
Trump visited England. Before he even got on the ground, he had already insulted Prince Harry's wife, castigated the mayor of London and threw in the mayor of New York City for good measure — all because they do not like him.
It is time for Trump to act as an adult. When most of the world laughs at the president of my country because he has no control over his petty vindictiveness, I feel I have the right to say that he has embarrassed himself as well as the American people. That baby balloon and Trump robot potty chair said it all. I still can't believe that Prime Minister May gave him this honor because he has been so nasty towards her. He and his supporters continue to think that so many countries love him, when in fact no one likes him or his amoral politics, except Israel and maybe Japan, but even that is still up for debate.
Trump had a large entourage, including his adult children and spouses. He next goes to his private golf club. He is using a half-hour meeting with the president of Ireland at the airport to justify this visit to his own golf course at our expense. Does Trump contribute to mitigate our expense? Who is paying for all of this excess?
It makes me angry to think that all of these "extra" people are feeding off of the public trough. As an American citizen, I have the right to question this.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.