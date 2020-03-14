Editor:
When you have a leader with a narcissistic personality, who never takes responsibility for their actions, heads will roll. We have more heads rolling out of this administration than activity at a bowling alley.
The mishandling of this COVID 19 (coronavirus) originating out of Wuhan, China, months ago is a good example. First, we have Americans exposed to it, taken off a cruise ship, brought back to the States improperly protected, exposing others. Then we have from this leader, that it is a hoax propagated by liberal Democrats and fake news to hinder his 2020 election. Some CPAC attendees exposed to this virus are self quarantining themselves, others choose to expose innocent victims.
The fact that we can no longer trust information coming out of the CDC or our State Department is alarming. Holding back important medical precautions should be illegal.
The global impact is another disaster, our economy is in serious decline. The Stock Market selling off into treasury bonds, Saudi Arabians control the global oil prices, our Federal Reserve is unstable due to tax breaks, deregulation, unorthodox mortgage lending practices.
Another failed business venture by this leader, but this time it will be the U.S. that will go bankrupt. Oh well, he has his followers, one who expressed his concern about Chinese shipping being halted, now he won’t get his 2020 Trump hat. Stupid is, as stupid does.
Let’s vote in accountability to our country and its citizens, civil rights, equality for all and basic humanity. We deserve and should expect respect for all.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
