Editor:
Some of the press and commentators ridiculed the militarization of the D.C. Fourth of July celebration and the President’s tribute to the military. The armored vehicles, the plane flyovers, the “eighth grade history paper” review of our country’s civil and military history were demeaned as sophomoric.
Let’s get this straight! The Founding Fathers (politicians?) declared our independence from England.
King George said “no way” and sent his mighty army and navy to subdue the rebellion by force of arms. Our newly formed Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard suffered mightily and sacrificed their lives to bring us our independence. A short while later in 1812, they rallied again to preserve our independence! During the Civil War the same military fought and died by the thousands to end slavery.
The 99 percent that do not serve today owe much respect and pride to the few that are “the point of the spear.”
Peter Angelina
Punta Gorda
