Editor:
I must commend the writers to this newspaper who have the diligence to do enough research to report that President Trump has told 16,000 lies. I haven’t been able to find any legitimate source to prove that number.
The good news, though, is the President must have stopped lying in the last year because these writers have been using the number of 16,000 for over a year now.
Neil Heisner
Gulf Cove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.