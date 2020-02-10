Editor:

I must commend the writers to this newspaper who have the diligence to do enough research to report that President Trump has told 16,000 lies. I haven’t been able to find any legitimate source to prove that number.

The good news, though, is the President must have stopped lying in the last year because these writers have been using the number of 16,000 for over a year now.

Neil Heisner

Gulf Cove

