Campaign Promises Trump has broken
Lie #1. I will eliminate federal debt.
Trump has already added $3 trillion to our debt and his new budget adds another $3.4 trillion. (Heading for bankruptcy?)
Lei #2. I will not touch Social Security.
Trumps new budget cuts tens of billions of dollars from Social Security. (Hope you have lots of money in the bank.)
Lie #3. I will not touch Medicare.
Trumps new budget cuts half-a-trillion-dollars from Medicare. (Hope you never get sick.)
Lie #4. I will lower prescription drug costs.
Under Trump drug costs have increased significantly and his new budget cuts $135 billion from Medicare prescription drugs. (Hope you do not need more than aspirin.)
Lie #5. His tax cut for the middle class.
Trumps tax cut did little if anything for the middle class. The only people who actually benefited were the very wealthy. So while Trump's new budget steals from the poor it gives a tax break extension to the very wealthy. (Do we really need to support the millionaires and billionaires who pay little or no taxes.)
Remember the saying “ If you tell a lie over and over again, people believe it.” It is time that we pull our heads out of the sand and stop looking at Trump's smoke and mirror show. Be honest with yourself look at the facts.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
