Editor:
In the State of the Union address President Trump said he'd sign any bill sent to him to cut drug prices. You've gotta be kidding me! Such a bill, H.R. 3, would permit the government to negotiate Medicare and Medicaid drug prices and would cap Part D out-of-pocket spending at $2,000. It's been sitting on the desk of Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell since December, 2019. McConnell won't allow a vote on that bill, but I'm sure he would if Trump actually meant what he said and told McConnell him to release it.
In the State of the Union the President promised no cuts to Social Security or Medicare benefits. You've gotta be kidding me! Just last month, when a CNBC reporter asked him if cuts to these "entitlements" would ever be on his plate, the President replied "At some point they will be. We have tremendous growth. We’re going to have tremendous growth....And at the right time, we will take a look at that. You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things, if you look...."
There are still people who believe all of the things this man says. You've really gotta be kidding me!
Ed Tobias
Punta Gorda
