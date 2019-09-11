Editor:
At the Group of Seven gathering of world leaders in France, the U.S. president sought to soothe an uneasy world that his Doral golf resort is available for next year’s summit.
“We have a series of magnificent buildings … with magnificent views,” Trump proclaimed. He’s frequently reproached for thinking only of those who voted for him, but in France he demonstrated he thinks only of himself by awarding the G-7 summit to his failing Miami property. This would bring him a surge of foreign cash and add to the growing list of foreign governments spending money at Trump properties since he took office.
Skipping a meeting on climate change, the president’s major contribution to the international summit was an infomercial for his Miami resort and blatant use of his official position for personal gain. Rather than advance a policy agenda or focus on real economic problems, he chose to boost his sagging property and put money in his own pocket.
“America first” is a joke, as U.S. interests always come last with this president. Trump’s selfishness is a central feature of his presidency and an unprecedented threat to our democracy. His utter disregard for U.S. interests is a dereliction of his duty as president.
We have been warned about leaders who suppose, “I am the state,” claiming absolute power without boundaries. We cannot wait for someone to save democracy. We can do it ourselves. We must vote this selfish vulgarian out of office.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.