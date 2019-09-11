Editor:

At the Group of Seven gathering of world leaders in France, the U.S. president sought to soothe an uneasy world that his Doral golf resort is available for next year’s summit.

“We have a series of magnificent buildings … with magnificent views,” Trump proclaimed. He’s frequently reproached for thinking only of those who voted for him, but in France he demonstrated he thinks only of himself by awarding the G-7 summit to his failing Miami property. This would bring him a surge of foreign cash and add to the growing list of foreign governments spending money at Trump properties since he took office.

Skipping a meeting on climate change, the president’s major contribution to the international summit was an infomercial for his Miami resort and blatant use of his official position for personal gain. Rather than advance a policy agenda or focus on real economic problems, he chose to boost his sagging property and put money in his own pocket.

“America first” is a joke, as U.S. interests always come last with this president. Trump’s selfishness is a central feature of his presidency and an unprecedented threat to our democracy. His utter disregard for U.S. interests is a dereliction of his duty as president.

We have been warned about leaders who suppose, “I am the state,” claiming absolute power without boundaries. We cannot wait for someone to save democracy. We can do it ourselves. We must vote this selfish vulgarian out of office.

Teresa Jenkins

Punta Gorda

