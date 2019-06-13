Letter:
Isaac Asimov once wrote, "Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent." This refers to any act rooted in violence used to subvert attention from the evidence confronting a persons view point so they can avoid having to consider that there may be an alternative to that witch they believe to be true.
Trump is a paramount example of this behavior. He lashes out at anyone who challenges his perception of reality, regardless of the evidence offered to the contrary. He promotes violence at his rallies and uses inflammatory rhetoric to incite violence by others. He supports and is supported by the violent fringe right of our society like the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and skinheads.
His anger towards anyone who does not meet his perception of what an American should be is vented by nasty tweets aimed at inciting others to violent acts.
War is the ultimate act of incompetent leadership and someone as incompetent as Trump will inevitably lead our nation to war. Lying is the vehicle by which war is accomplished (Re: George W. Bush, WMD), and Trump is a pathological liar making him a prime candidate to start a war.
His use of diversionary tactics to manipulate the media and public perception is legendary and makes starting a war his last refuge when confronted with the threat of impeachment as he currently is.
It is the responsibility every peace-loving American to protest and deny him the war he will inevitably attempt to start.
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
