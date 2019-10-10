Editor:
After almost three years, one would have hoped that President Trump would understand the skills to become a great leader. One would have also hoped the people around him would help him in achieving that goal. But all we have seen is someone who sees everything through himself. His commitment to the America people and our constitution have been the furthest from his goals.
As America is judged by the actions of their president around the world one can only assume that what they are seeing today is someone who cannot be trusted to negotiate trade deals, trust his word on anything and does not defend democracy or global warming. What this president defends most of all is himself.
Trump will go down in history as the president who morally represents the worst qualities of America and the total loss of honesty and integrity. If you want to know if Trump is lying just watch his lips move. The example he is setting to the younger generation is if you lie and bully people you can get away with anything.
The only thing that will come out of this impeachment inquiry by the Democrats is confirmation that Trump will do anything to maintain power and one can only hope that all Americans will look in the mirror and ask themselves “Is this what we want from our President ”? Unfortunately President Trump has taken the Republican Party hostage.
Let us not allow him do the same to America. Make sure you vote!
George Baillie
North Port
