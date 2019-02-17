Editor:
President Trump is being ridiculed for questioning some intelligence agency conclusions, but the President is absolutely right to disagree with and to criticize these agencies. Their record is abysmal. One of the greatest intelligence failures of all time was the assessment that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction and also participated in 9/11, which then resulted in our invasion of Iraq in 2003.
More recently, our intelligence agencies were also dead wrong in their assessment of the situation in Libya, which, under Obama and Clinton, led to the disaster there, including Benghazi and the torture and murder of our ambassador. According to Scott Ritter, “The exaggeration of the ISIS threat in Syria and Iraq today is little more than a smokescreen to justify continued military deployment there.”
In addition, given the lies we know were told to Congress by James Clapper and by John Brennan, and their political activities to defame President Trump, it is also clear that Obama not only corrupted the FBI, but he also corrupted the CIA and the NSA. President Trump needs to clean out these agencies and do better than Christopher Wray, who seems not to take the corruption of the FBI very seriously. It's distressing that this needs to be done because front-line agents are obviously doing an excellent job of stopping Islamic terrorism here at home.
U.S. intelligence agencies should be giving Trump confidential advice and information on national security affairs, not criticizing him in public and leaking to the press.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
