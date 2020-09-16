Editor:
Hey Donald,
I have a great idea. Why wait till after the November election to fix all the problems you’re promising to take care of? If you could fix it all now before November 3rd, after all you are our current President. The pandemic, systemic racism, police brutality, the Post Office, the economy etc. — people would be running to the polls to vote for you. Just think of all the money you’d be able to save on campaigning.
You probably wouldn’t even have to worry about debating Sleepy Joe. I know you can do it, Donald. After all, haven’t you told us you’re “a very stable genius,” the “Chosen one,” that your “primary consultant is myself,” that you have “good instinct” for “this stuff?” With all of those fantastic qualities going for you, I just don’t understand why you would want to wait until after the election to show your stuff, particularly since Sleepy Joe is running ahead of you in the polls.
So, Donald, show us your stable genius. Consult yourself. Remember, you are the Chosen one. It’ll be a piece of cake for someone of your caliber. Don’t wait until November 4th. Do it now, Mr. President. You’ll leave Sleepy Joe in the dust and this time will truly have a bigger crowd at your inauguration than that other guy.
Virginia Diehm
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.