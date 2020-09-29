Editor:
Trump should have endorsed masks. His supporters would have bought them by the case and worn them faithfully. He could have invoked the Defense Production Act to make masks at factories in red states. Democrats would not have politicized masks. We would have worn them whether Trump thought it was a good idea or not.
Then after flattening the curve with the shutdown in March and April, our economy would have reopened with widespread mask use. Shored up by massive federal stimulus, Main Street would not be in tatters. Since we now know that masks work well, Trump would be hailed for managing the pandemic. Even if he still had blown it on tests and PPE, there is a good chance he would have been reelected.
Trump operates viscerally. He has no strategic plan. This is what his base likes about him. But they think he is smart and has good instincts. He isn’t and he doesn’t. His contempt for experts led him to choose the wrong option at every juncture. And now we are still broken. We have 200,000 Americans are dead and we are still arguing about masks. This is nuts.
Randy Candea
Port Charlotte
