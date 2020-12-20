Editor:
Well my Democrat friends, are you satisfied with your vote? Just based on the Cabinet selections, goofball-elect Biden has made, you know we are headed for eminent socialism! Just today he nominated Xavier Becerra of California to head the Health and Human Services Department.
Becerra knows absolutely nothing about health services. His only qualification is that he is Hispanic and satisfies the Hispanic voting block. His Cabinet selections so far are just re-treads of the Obamal administration.
There is no doubt this presidential election was stolen. After all the deep state was really worried that some of their "stars" - namely Comey, Brennan, Caper and possibly even Obama and Biden were about to be indicted for their involvement in trying to create a coup to overthrow the president of the United States.
My greatest disappointment is how many supposed Republicans proved to be part of the "deep state" in our country. We the people need to begin a movement across the country to install term limits.
This is my suggestion to President Trump. Run again in 2024. But not with the Republican party. Instead begin now to start a third political party. My suggestion is to name it America's party. I would be willing to bet judging by those who have attended his rallies he would be elected. In fact, why not start with the 2022 election and see how many could be elected to Congress? Approaching 84, I pray to see it happen in whatever time the good Lord allows me.
John Dalbis, Sr.
Lake Suzy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.