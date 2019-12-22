Editor:
The United States is founded on the fundamental principles of checks and balances, and separation of powers of our three branches of government. Suspicious of absolute kingly power, our founders laid out three branches of government, each with distinct powers and limits; Executive, Legislative and Judicial.
In spite of the current dysfunction in all three branches, our country's future lies in maintaining this system. Wise members of the U.S. House of Representatives see that pursuing the process of impeachment is about exerting their constitutionally mandated check on the abuse of executive power, even though there is political risk. At this point, President Trump's greatest crime is his obstruction of this Congressional mandate.
In his frustration over the very real partisanship in both Houses, he continually attempts to circumvent the Congress. Yes, other presidents have attempted this, but not to the degree that this president is doing.
In spite of political risk, this is Congress's responsibility, and President Trump had better be willing to defend himself in a trial before the Senate, allowing evidence and testimony from the White House and government leaders beholden to him. He describes these proceedings as a witch hunt.
What is he hiding, that he has prevented important individuals from testifying and refusing to face the House Judiciary Committee himself?
Melvin Burrowes
Englewood
