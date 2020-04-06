Editor:
"Now is the time for all good men to come to the air of their country."
This was a phrase that was used by typists in business class. It couldn't be more applicable than in these times.
I say now is the time for Trump to step aside and allow the good men and women to come to ojur aid. Even in the worst of times he seems more interested in his appearance and the constant praise and accolades tossed his way.
I say lay him down in his tanning bed and wake him up in November. God speed to every human being.
Paula Semack
Port Charlotte
