Editor:
So this president campaigned on building a wall on the southern border, and that Mexico would pay for it, so why is he insisting that the U.S. taxpayers pay for it, while holding government hostage until that happens?
Seems like he just trying to hold on to his dwindling base as he sinks deeper and deeper into his alternative reality of "The Donald Trump Alternate Reality Show."
This show has got to be canceled soon, right?
John R. Munn
Englewood
