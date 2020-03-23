Editor:
Trump shut down incoming European flights on 3/11 claiming that the spread of corona19 in America was their fault. Why? Because they had way more confirmed cases than we did. The error in his thinking was as follows. Europe has extensive corona19 testing in place for the general population. Consequently, they found what they were looking for.
We have no extensive testing in place and therefore we can’t find what we ain’t lookin' for. If that logic sounds reasonable to you then why is it so unreasonable for Trump. It seems our stable genius is more eager to find blame than to find solutions. It’s Europe’s fault, no wait it’s Obama’s fault, no no, it’s a media hoax to undermine his elect-ability (just ask Hannity). Hunches are not knowledge and swagger is not competence. For example, “To be honest there is no virus here and even if there was it will go away in the spring.” Of course it will Dr. Trump.
The CDC informed our HHS under Azar on January 10 of the virus outbreak. On March 13 Trump declared a national emergency — 63 days of lag time. Delay isn't thoughtfulness and bluster is not leadership.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
