Despite President Trump's goal to “Make America Great,” his words and conduct seem designed to encourage divisiveness. He is unable to voice the sentiments necessary to heal the evils that divide our society.
A while ago there was a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was attended by white supremist groups opposing the demonstrators. Their words and actions bespoke of racial and religious hatred. Not surprisingly this led to fighting and the death of a participant. In addressing this occurrence, instead of condemning the expressions of hatred and animosity, our President voiced the opinion that there were good people on both sides. Not surprisingly these words appealed to his base, but were interpreted by many as encouragement of hate groups.
This past week we witnessed the murder of a black man killed while under arrest and restrained. In the presence of three other officers, one officer knelt with his knee pressing the victims neck. He kept up his pressure despite pleas by the victim that he couldn’t breathe. The victim expired, but the officer kept the pressure on.
Despite the publication of videos showing probable cause of the homicide, there was no official legal action for four days. Public outrage grew to a boil. While rioting and property destruction is wrong, so are the underlying causes; the widespread attitude and actions of law enforcement towards blacks.
And yet our President can find the words to condemn the wrongful rioting but he is unable to address the many underlying grievances at its root.
Where is our leadership?
Richard Greenwald
Punta Gorda
