Editor:
Donald Trump’s threats to keep the federal government closed for "months or even years" show an unconscionable lack of concern for government employees who have bills to pay and families to care for. His remark that most federal workers hit by the shutdown are Democrats is just another example of his trying to divide us.
As we all know, the reason for the government shutdown is Trump’s stubborn insistence that he get his border wall. During the 2016 campaign, he said Mexico would pay for the wall.
Now he has gone from having Mexico pay for the wall to not compensating government employees for their work until the United States pays for the wall.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
