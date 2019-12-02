Editor:
Donald Trump’s interference in the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher is further evidence of his lack of respect for our military and those who have served. Gallagher, a member of the elite SEALS, had been demoted by the Navy for his involvement in a war crimes case. Trump, as Commander in Chief, subsequently reversed that decision.
However, Navy officials still planned to expel Gallagher from the SEALS. The president intervened again by showing his disagreement with the proposed expulsion and tweeting, “This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business.”
Me. Trump has bashed war hero John McCain and mocked Gold Star Mother Ghazala Khan, yet he rises to the defense of someone who has brought discredit to the armed forces by posing for photos with a teenage captive’s dead body. It is difficult to understand how any veteran could vote to re-elect Donald Trump as president.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
