Internet invaded by new message from Gov. Ron DeSantis with old Republican lies. Migrants which made U.S. a world leader are bad, and economy that recovered under Biden from Trump mismanagement is now a shambles. Guess only good immigrants are women GOP men like Trump want to sleep with.
Millions of Cubans fled Castro and now GOP wants them to support anti-migrant Trump, who wants to end democracy and be a dictator like Fidel. Fifty-nine sheriffs in ad for GOP Ag candidate Winton Simpson say they back Trump who approved hanging VP Mike Pence, beating and killing cops on Jan. 6 and wanted the Army to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters. The DeSantis Gestapo ignores this and Trump's multi-year friendship with Jeff Epstein, knowing Ep was a child rapist who liked little girls.
Obviously, top Florida cops don't believe in law-and-order. They'd haul us all into court immediately for dropping a candy wrapper on the ground and littering, but still no Republican leaders have been prosecuted for Jan. 6 or the continuing insurrection by American traitors. Not one word in DeSantis' Internet ad about Trump or Republican criminality. An alleged Conservative DeSantis broke all GOP rules of being pro business by ruling owners couldn't have Covid mask and shot mandates to protect customers. Neither could schools to protect children.
DeSantis and the GOP oppose women's rights, gay rights and minority rights but approve banning abortion against the majority's wishes. Just lock women up for life if they try to abort.
