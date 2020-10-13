Editor:
Headline says all I need to say regarding AP bias.
There is still the comment of Trump's "withering attacks." Had President Trump not brought up Hunter Biden's questionable ties and income no one would know. AP certainly won't supply that information
Telemundo poll rates the President as the winner among Hispanic voters. No mention that in today's paper.
No mention of the fact that President Trump returning his salary. Has any other president refused salary?
Glad to see the debt load slur has an honest article. Every corporation carries debt P&G, Smuckers, Merck, FPL or any utility has a debt load.
How can supposedly viable, honest news outlets publish and report statements from unnamed sources? The Atlantic reported a false statement saying that our President disrespected the military. Other news outlets continued to report this and the public takes it as fact. This President has provided for the military and the VA. He respects those who serve past and present. Who is the source of this information?
In the 1970s Leona Helmsley's husband Harley reportedly earned $10,000 a minute on his real estate. Is President Trump's income much different? Doubt it. President Trump was the Helmsley's closest real estate rival in the '80s.
Well there I go again.
Thanks for this paper even though we are stuck with AP I'm not aware of any conservative equal other than the National Review.
Arlene Krasny
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.