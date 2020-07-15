Editor:

On July 4th, President Trump said 99 percent of the COVID-19 cases are totally harmless. Harmless?

Ask the opinion of the hundreds of thousands of Americans that have been treated in the hospital. Whether they were treated for an hour, a day, a week, or more, the medical bills are not harmless. Some, if not many families, will go bankrupt!

As for the over 130,000 dead Americans, we can't ask their opinions on the harmlessness of this virus. Imagine how their loved ones feel. Harmless?

The man in the White House is devoid of empathy. This is not a quality I want in a president. Do you?

William Schlanger

Port Charlotte

