Can we all agree that the deficit is too high? We should be able to. Under Obama the Republicans bellyached. Now under Trump the Democrats are sounding the alarm. Both sides can be blamed for a lot of spending. The difference, as I see it, is how the money is spent.

Under Obama we were subsidizing electric car manufactures that ultimately failed. We heavily invested in a health care plan that doesn't work, including big insurance company subsidies. We either prematurely or unnecessarily gave Iran $1.7 billion. And the list goes on.

President Trump is spending money to rebuild infrastructure, strengthen our military, fix the Veterans Administration and to improve the lives of everyday Americans.

The question is, do Democrats think those fixes are not necessary?

Carolyn M. Brown

Englewood

