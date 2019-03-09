Editor:
I have been asked why I support Donald Trump. The reason is similar to the answer given by Lincoln when told that General Grant, his best and most ruthless general, was a drunk. He said, “Find out what he drinks and send a case of it to all my other generals.”
I believe we are engaged in a culture war between conservative populists and left-wing zealots, and if we lose this war, we may lose our republic and perhaps our country.
For years our middle class, the foundation of democracy, has been disappearing, ground away by globalization and illegal immigration, and our basic freedoms — freedom of speech and freedom of religion — have also been disappearing. For years we have sent conservatives to Congress, only to see them run for the hills when confronted by the biased media and liberal lies. For once we have a leader who confronts and fights back against these attacks and puts in place policies that benefit the middle class of America, not foreigners, bureaucrats or lobbyists.
We want the decimated military rebuilt. We want trade policies that result in a rebirth of manufacturing and good jobs. We want a wall built that will end illegal immigration and an immigration system that benefits our citizens. We want government support withdrawn from schools and organizations that limit free speech, and social media prohibited from engaging in political action. And we want our Constitution honored instead of undermined by people who swore to uphold it.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
