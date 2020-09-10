Editor:
Today's Sun (Aug. 29) has a letter from another one of Trump's misiformed supporters. The letter writer says that the four democratic congresswomen that Trump told to go back where they came from are as white as he is.
In fact two of the women are Black, one is Spanish and one is Palestinian. None of the four are white.
Typical of Trump supporters the writer is either misinformed, or he just believes every lie the Republicans speak. If he has someone who could help him, perhaps they will direct him to the website TRUMPLIES.US it lists 20,000-plus lies Trump has uttered in the last four years, and it lists the fact that proves it is a lie.
He may have to ask someone to read it to him as he obviously has very poor eyesight.
Joseph A Del Bonis
Rotonda West
