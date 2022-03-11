Where is the outrage? Where are the special councils, grand juries and indictments? We the people are waiting for congressmen to whom found Secretary Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server so offensive, to speak? Rubio, Gomer, Johnson, Jordon, Meadows and McCarthy to name a few.
No they probably helped Trump load the cases (15) at current count, of federal documents sensitive and the property of fore mentioned We the People, into the jet heading to his Florida retreat. Not to mention Trump’s regular destruction of daily documents, not his personal property. Crickets! Not a peep from these paramounts of virtue these men of honor to oath of office to our country and Constitution.
These same men of character also railed against Hilary using a personal cell phone, that’s all Trump used to conduct the business of our nation. We await their investigation of the multitude of the former President’s misdeeds, or how about they just testify to the panel of the January 6th treasonous assault on our Capitol? No that would take something they don’t have, something they may never have had, courage and honesty.
No their biggest concern is kissing the, ahem, “ring” of Trump, no matter how low it takes them and of course staying in office. Why chance standing up for truth when you can squeal the Trump mottos and continue to live off the people's dime? Now they’re saluting Putin for invading Ukraine, disgusting cowards. I wonder if they’d salute Trudeau if he took Buffalo?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.