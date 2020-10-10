Editor:
Donald Trump continually told the country that the virus was either a hoax or would magically go away. Bob Woodward’s tapes of his conversations with the president show that he knew this was not true. His supporters call it a “plandemic” that will go away after the election. He mocks masks so they won’t wear them. He mocks social distancing, so they won’t practice it. They are risking their lives to support his indoor rallies and he encourages them to do so.
Trump calls protesters thugs. He says they are all left-wing antifa. His FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to Congress that antifa is not an organization and that most of those causing the violence and getting arrested are actually right-wing extremists. Wray indicated that radical right-wing extremism has been on the rise for several years.
Trump denies systemic racism and calls Black Lives Matter a hate group. He inflames white grievance. He wants to change school curricula (which he can’t do) to whitewash history. His supporters stage parades where they shoot paintballs and pepper spray at peaceful protesters.
Trump is making us a divided, nasty country. It’s his supporters who are risking their own lives and the lives of others. If we have four more years of Trump’s America, I fear blood will be shed on our streets.
Joe Ippolito
Port Charlotte
