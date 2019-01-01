Editor:
Trump being elected is the best thing that has ever happened to this atheist.
It has exposed the incredible hypocrisy of the so-called Christians that proclaim a belief in the word of Jesus. How is it that a religious person that professes to believe in Jesus and his teachings can also support Trump?
Do you really think Trump lives a Christian life? I guess this atheist has been misled about what Jesus taught. Did God sacrifice his son for nothing? Thank you, Christian Trump supporters. for making my day.
John Vacha
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.