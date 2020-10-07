Editor:
Donald Trump’s political rallies with large crowds of people not wearing masks, packed together like sardines, are making this major public health crisis worse. Politics has overruled science, as needed information and warnings are deleted from public websites. The administration doesn’t want to talk about airborne transmissions of Covid-19 - despite the President’s admission in February to reporter Bob Woodward that the virus is deadly - because it makes the president and his rallies look bad.
Now we learn that a law professor has taken over the job of dealing with the coronavirus. He’s the guy who originally said Covid-19 wouldn’t kill more than 500 people; well, we’ve got 200,000 deaths and climbing, because our citizens have been conned by the likes of him. The White House is staffed with incompetent characters who, contrary to the advice of experts like Dr. Fauci, oppose face masks and believe in herd immunity.
Folks, we are doomed if this man is reelected. Our next president needs to believe in science, cherish the lives of all of us, and be forthright.
Joanne Kropf
Punta Gorda
