Editor:
Regardless of what Trump says are mistakes of the teleprompter and the rain, can his supporters really be so stupid to believe that the revolutionaries in 1776 overcame airfields? Are we that dumb to world history?
Hello, Trump supporters! Where is your common sense? Are you really that gullible and willing to think that this man is an intelligent and capable leader of this country? God help us all if you think so.
He is probably the worst humanly despicable president that ever happened to this country. He treats immigrant children less than animals. He is so incompetent that we should all be afraid what of comes next — Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. It should be an awakening of what is in store for our great country and the good people who live here.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.