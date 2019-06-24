Editor:
Five months ago, Trump's supporters were challenged to speak to his constant lying, from the inconsequential "my father was born in Germany," to the more consequential, "tariffs are making America rich." Some lies are easily refuted, while others require diligent research.
While they blindly heap praise on this lying phony, no Trump toady has denied, explained, justified or whatever his constant, compulsive, pathological lying.
Trump has a serious psychological/personality sickness. He likes to lie. He lives to lie. He lies about lying.
Take a Trump mantra: "Buy American; Hire American." The Trump collection of ties, shirts, suits and accessories are made in China, Bangladesh, Honduras, Vietnam and Mexico.
Amazon ordered Trump suits specifically to be labelled "Made in America." The delivered suits were labelled "Made in Mexico." Mexico!
Go to YouTube and search "Letterman exposes Trump." Watch the smirking, the off-putting answers, the utter disdain. "I don't know where the shirts were made." What? "The people in Bangladesh have to work too." Trump's compassion for the Bangladeshi is admirable. "I would love to close the Trump factory in Beijing and move it to Jamaica, Queens." Then do it. What's stopping you? Put your money where your mouth is.
Trump exposes Trump. Trump is concerned about one thing: money.
The toadies prefer to play ostrich. To admit that Trump is a liar puts everything he says in doubt.
Being a toady is easy; just ignore every moral principle one has.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
