Editor:
Here we go again. A Democrat is elected president, and the Republicans claim it's the end of our country, democracy, voting rights, etc.
Funny thing though, it was the Republican then-President Trump, who actually did try to end our democracy by instigating an insurrection in our capital at our Congress.
A May 29 writer now calls Biden a traitor or a fool over pipelines. Biden ended two (?) pipelines in the U.S.? Suppose he's referring to the Keystone pipeline, which was for transporting dirty Canadian fuel to our refineries. For Canada, not the U.S. Biden-basher is also angry over Biden not interfering with a pipeline from Russia to Germany. Granted, this is a complicated issue, with strong opinions on all sides. However, it's between Russia, Germany, Finland, Denmark and Sweden. They've all granted necessary permits for the NordStream 2 pipeline construction within their jurisdictions. NordStream 1 is already completed.
Why should President Biden overrule our allies over how their natural gas is imported? Germany imports 94% of its natural gas. It's obviously up to their own leaders to decide where they get it from. If we had a natural gas shortage, should Germany dictate how we import it?
Trump supporters are either Russian puppets, Russiian agents, or complete idiots. You choose.
Debrah Hoeltzel
Englewood
